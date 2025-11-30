Anti-drug sting nets 2, P1.7-M shabu in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN seized some P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs as they arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and his cohort in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, a top police official said Sunday, November 30.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not release the identities of the suspects, except that they are aged 35 and 60, residents of Rio Hondo and Baliwasan villages, respectively.

Quilates said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:02 p.m. Saturday, November 29, in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Seized during the operation were some 250 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.7 million and buy-bust money.

Following their arrest, the suspects were brought to the Regional Forensic Unit-9 for drug testing and subsequently to Zamboanga City Medical Center for medical examination.

They were placed under the temporary custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 11, where appropriate charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared.

The buy-bust operation was carried out through the coordinated efforts of various police units and intelligence operatives.

Quilates lauded the operating units for their decisive and intelligence-driven actions, underscoring the need for relentless, coordinated, and lawful operations to dismantle drug networks and stop trafficking at every level.

He added that the police remain committed to sustaining anti-drug efforts to protect communities and eliminate the drug menace in the city. (SunStar Zamboanga)