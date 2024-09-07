Aquaculturists in 3 Lanao towns get tilapia fingerlings

AQUACULTURISTS in three villages in one of the Lanao del Norte towns have received some 60,000 tilapia fingerlings boosting their livelihood undertaking, the military said Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the distribution of the tilapia fingerlings was facilitated by the 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion (5MIB), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and municipal government of Tangcal, Lanao del Norte.

The 4CRG said the fingerlings were distributed on Thursday, September 5, to the aquaculturists in the villages of Lindongan, Pelingkingan, and Somiorang in Tangcal town.

The village chiefs of the three villages received the fingerlings on behalf of the identified recipient aquaculturists in their respective barangays.

“These barangays have previously benefited from the unit’s (5MIB) community support program, and although that program has concluded, the unit continues to extend assistance to support their ongoing development,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

The distributed tilapia fingerlings came from Lala Aquaculture Fishfarm in Pacita village, Lala, Lanao del Norte, the transport of which to Tangcal town was facilitated by the 53rd Mechanized Infantry Company. (SunStar Zamboanga)