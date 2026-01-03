ARBs in Sibugay town receive land titles, Cocroms from DAR

THE Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in one of the villages in Zamboanga Sibugay province have received land titles and Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (Cocorom) as the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) continues its efforts to strengthen land tenure security.

Lawyer Ramon Madroñal Jr., DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula director, led the distribution of land titles and Cocroms to the ARBs in Taway village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay, on Monday, December 29.

He was joined by provincial and municipal DAR officials during the activity.

Madroñal said farmer-beneficiaries were granted secure land ownership and relieved of land amortization obligations through the issuance of land titles and Cocroms under the government’s agrarian reform programs.

“These interventions provide farmers with stability and renewed hope, enabling them to focus on improving productivity and sustaining their livelihoods,” Madroñal said.

He emphasized that the distribution reflects the government’s continuing commitment to agrarian reform and rural development, noting that land ownership is a vital foundation for empowering farmers and improving their quality of life.

He said the agency remains steadfast in its mandate to implement the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program by ensuring land tenure security and delivering responsive services to ARBs. (SunStar Zamboanga)