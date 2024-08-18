Armor Division commander visits 4MIB

MAJOR General Pedro Balisi, Jr., commander of the Armor Division, has expressed confidence that the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion (4MIB) has the ability to meet future challenges, the military said Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The 4CRG said Balisi issued the message of confidence during his visit on Friday, August 16, to the headquarters of 4MIB in Nangka village, Balo-I, Lanao del Norte.

the 4CRG said Balisi had assured the 4MIB troops of his unwavering support and commitment to ensuring they have the resources and training needed to continue their excellent service to the nation.

The visit of Balisi to the 4MIB was a testament to the values of excellence, unity, and leadership that define the Philippine Army, according to the 4CRG.

“His presence and words of encouragement left a lasting impact on the soldiers, who are now more determined than ever to uphold the honor and traditions of their battalion and the entire Philippine Army, the 4CRF said in a statement.

“His visit serves not only as recognition of past achievements but also as a rallying call for continued excellence in the service of the Filipino people,” the 4CRG added.

The 4MIB, led by Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Mark Malinit, extended a heartfelt welcome, embodying the essence of military hospitality that transcended mere formality.

During his visit, Balisi was accompanied by Brigadier General Charlemagne Batayola Jr., assistant division commander for Administration of the Armor Division. (SunStar Zamboanga)