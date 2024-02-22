Armor Division installs new 1CAV commander

THE Armor Division of the Philippine Army has initiated changes in the leadership of the First Cavalry Battalion (1CAV) based in Zamboanga del Sur province, the 1st Infantry Division (ID) said Thursday, February 22.

The 1ID said Major General Facundo Palafox IV, Armor Division commander, presided over the change of command ceremony at the 1CAV headquarters in Upper Pulacan village, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The event marked a significant transition of leadership as Colonel John Mark Competente, the outgoing 1CAV commander, relinquished his position to Lieutenant Colonel Romeo Gabor, the incoming commander.

Competente expressed his deepest gratitude to the civilian stakeholders of 1CAV for their exemplary contribution and support for the unit's accomplishments during his stint.

Competente also thanked all the 1CAV troopers for their hard work and contribution to the unit's success.

Gabor expressed his gratitude to Palafox for enthusiastically leading the 1CAV troopers and accepting the challenge to continue leading the unit to its high standard and competence of being the Best Cavalry Battalion.

Palafox thanked and congratulated the efforts of the Competente for his leadership, taking care of the members of the 1CAV, and achieving multiple successes that made the battalion significant to its supported units.

He also expressed his gratitude to the 1CAV troopers as well as the battalion’s partners for their contributions and support that made all the unit’s achievements possible. (SunStar Zamboanga)