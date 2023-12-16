Armor Division installs new 4MIB commander

THE Armor Division, formerly known as the 1st Mechanized Infantry Division, has initiated changes in the leadership of the 4th Mechanized Infantry “Kalasag” Battalion (MIB) based in Lanao del Norte.

The 4MIB said in a statement Friday, December 15, that installed as the new commander of the Kalasag Battalion is Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Mark Malinit, who replaced Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Marlon Famoso.

The 4MIB said Major General Facundo Palafox, IV, Armor Division commander, presided over the change of command ceremony held at the battalion’s headquarters in Nangka village, Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday, December 13.

The 4MIB, under the two-year leadership of Famoso, was marked by a relentless commitment to enhancing the battalion's capabilities and effectively countering various threat groups in the areas of Iligan City, Misamis Oriental, and Lanao del Norte.

Malinit expressed his dedication to serving the people and maintaining peace and order in the operational area of the 4MIB.

Prior to his new assignment, Malinit served as the commander of the Armor Maintenance Battalion of the Armor Division.

The 4MIB said the change of command ceremony was attended by local chief executives and representatives from Iligan City, Misamis Oriental, and Lanao del Norte.

The 4MIB said the change of command ceremony stands as a symbol of continuity and commitment to the mission, ensuring continued security and stability in its area of operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)