Armor Division names new 5MIB commander

THE Philippine Army’s Armor Division initiated changes in the leadership of the 5th Mechanized “Kaagapay” Infantry Battalion (5MIB) based in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military said Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the Armor Division installed Lieutenant Colonel Neil Piad as the new 5MIB commander replacing Lieutenant Colonel Juvegleen Escandor.

The 4CRG said Major General Pedro Balisi, Armor Division commander, presided over the change of command ceremony on Saturday, August 17, at the 5MIB headquarters in Claro M. Recto village, Maigo, Lanao del Norte.

Escandor, in his farewell address, commended the 5MIB troopers for their skill, dedication, and loyalty, expressing deep gratitude for the trust, support, and camaraderie built during his two-year tenure.

Escandor also extended his appreciation to the local government units and stakeholders of Lanao del Norte, whose steadfast support significantly contributed to the battalion's success.

Piad pledged to uphold the excellent practices and strategies already in place.

Piad expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with the unit’s partners for peace and development in the area.

He also introduced his guiding principle for the troops, encapsulated in the acronym “KAAGAPAY,” which stands for Kinship, Accountability, Adaptability, Game-Changing, Awareness, Professionalism, Accuracy, and Yare (Readiness).

Balisi emphasized in his address the crucial role of strong leadership in maintaining the unit's readiness and effectiveness.

Balisi praised Escandor for his exemplary service, which enabled the 5MIB to make significant strides in fulfilling its mission and serving the community.

He also welcomed Piad, expressing confidence that he would continue his predecessor's work with dedication, leading the battalion to further success in promoting peace and development in Lanao del Norte.

The change of command ceremony underscored the battalion's unwavering commitment to its mission and the seamless continuity of leadership as it continues to serve the community and uphold its responsibilities.

The event was also graced by distinct military guests and stakeholders in the area of operations of the 5MIB.

The 5MIB is one of the five battalions of the Philippine Army’s Armor Division. (SunStar Zamboanga)