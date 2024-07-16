Army conducts barangay defense force training in Basilan town

THE 45th Infantry Battalion (IB) is conducting a five-day training for members of the Barangay Peace Action Teams (BPATs) in one of the towns in Basilan province, the military said Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The BPAT members undergoing the Barangay Defense Force Training 2024, which kicked off Monday, July 15, are from the municipality of Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

The 45IB said the essential training program aims to equip the BPATs with vital life-saving skills focused on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

Captain Vinjoe Coña, 45IB’s Bravo Company’s commander, enlightened the training participants on the pivotal role of BPATs within their respective communities during the opening ceremony of the training.

Coña also elaborated on the mission, vision, and the significant advantages they bring to local disaster response efforts and the clear criteria for disqualification from BPAT service.

“This collaborative effort underscores the unwavering commitment of the 45IB and municipal government of Ungkaya Pukan to bolster local resilience and preparedness in disaster situations,” the 45IB said in a statement.

“By empowering BPATs with essential skills and knowledge, this initiative aims to ensure swift and effective responses to emergencies, ultimately safeguarding the well-being of Ungkaya Pukan’s residents,” the 45IB added.

The opening ceremony of the training was attended by Ungkaya Pukan Mayor Jomar Maturan along with key personnel from the police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard and village officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)