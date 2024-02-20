Army engineers, 97IB undertake road project in Zambo Norte

THE military, with the logistical support from the Zamboanga del Norte provincial government, is undertaking rehabilitation and road opening project that would eventually connect the province with Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay, through the town of Godod.

The 102nd Infantry Brigade said in a statement Tuesday, February 20, 2024, that in a collaborative effort between the provincial government, the municipal government of Godod, and the Philippine Army, the 547th Engineering Battalion and the 97th Infantry Battalion are spearheading the “transformative project.”

The project includes the rehabilitation of road in Sitio Makinaryas, Bunawan village, Godod, Zamboanga del Norte to Barangay San Pedro in the same town.

The groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of the project was held last week in Bunawan village.

The decision to prioritize this areas stemmed from its historical significance as a frequented area by the New People’s Army (NPA), according to the 102nd Infantry Brigade.

With the successful dismantling of all NPA Guerilla Fronts operating in the region by the 102nd Infantry Brigade, efforts have shifted towards sustaining the gains and addressing the issues that were exploited by the NPAs, such as poverty, high commodity prices, and government abandonment.

The 102nd Infantry Brigade said the road project will provide the constituents of Godod a better opportunity for it will connect the town to the adjacent municipality of Kabasalan in Zamboanga Sibugay, enhancing accessibility and fostering economic development across municipal boundaries.

Godod Mayor Abel Matildo expressed heartfelt gratitude for the collaboration and support in realizing the vital infrastructure project.

Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, expressed profound appreciation for the unwavering efforts and support provided by the provincial government of Zamboanga del Norte and the Army Engineers.

Suderio emphasized the interconnectedness of peace, development, and good governance, underscoring the importance of the project in fostering sustainable progress and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga del Norte Government Rosalina Jalosjos expressed her gratitude to the 102nd Infantry Brigade and 547th Engineering Battalion and committed to providing necessary logistical support until the project will be finished.

Major General Gabriel Viray, III, 1st Infantry Division commander, commended the provincial government of Zamboanga del Norte and the 102nd Infantry Brigade for their timely collaboration that would certainly jump start the improvement of the living condition of the people in the remote areas of the province.