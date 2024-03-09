Army engineers build multipurpose hall in Zambo Sur town

THE Army engineers are undertaking the construction of a multipurpose building to serve as good venue for important assemblies and gatherings in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur, the military said Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) said the multipurpose building is being constructed at the elementary school of Tubo-Pait village, Dumalinao.

The 53IB said the new building will serve as a valuable resource for assemblies, academic programs, and community gatherings.

The groundbreaking ceremony that signaled the start of the project was held on Thursday, March 7.

The ceremony was attended by Dumalinao Mayor Junaflor Cerilles, 547th Engineer Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Carag II, and 53IB commander Lieutenant Colonel Terence Ylanan.

The village officials, teachers, parents, and students witnessed the momentous event.

"The occasion emphasizes the importance of education in empowering individuals and uplifting communities," the 53IB said.

The construction of the multipurpose building is targeted to be completed before the graduation of school year 2023-2024.

"This collaborative effort will provide much-needed space for school activities and enhance the learning experience for students for the coming school year," the 53IB said. (SunStar Zamboanga)