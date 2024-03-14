Army engineers build new road in Zamboanga del Sur

THE government, through the Army engineers, is undertaking a new road project to spur economic development in areas previously frequented by New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) said Thursday, March 14, the eight-kilometer road will connect Saad village in Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur, and Bagumbayan village in Sergio Osmeña, Zamboanga del Norte.

“This vital eight-kilometer infrastructure development will also significantly foster improved connectivity and economic opportunities for residents in both barangays,” the 53IB said.

The 53IB said the project, which will be funded through Zamboanga del Sur's Peace and Order funds, is aligned with the government's campaign to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (Elcac).

The 53IB noted that Saad village itself was previously cleared through the Army's Community Support Program in 2020, showcasing the multifaceted approach the government takes to achieve lasting peace.

Officials of Zamboanga del Sur, municipal government of Dumingag, and the Philippine Army held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, March 12, signaling the start of the construction of the road.

The road construction project is being undertaken by the 547th Engineer Battalion of the Army’s 54th Engineer Brigade.

“This project exemplifies the government's unwavering commitment to achieving sustained peace and order in the region,” the 53IB said. (SunStar Zamboanga)