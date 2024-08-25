Army enhances 101Bde disaster response capabilities

THE Philippine Army, through the 1st Infantry Division (1ID), has issued disaster response equipment, boosting the disaster response units of the Basilan-based 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde), the military said Saturday, August 24.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101Bde commander, received the disaster response equipment as he welcomed Colonel Edgar Allan Villanueva, chief of the 1ID Cafgu Active Auxiliary Office (1DCAO) to Camp Luis Biel, II on Friday, August 23.

Camp Luis Biel, II, houses the 101Bde headquarters in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Luzon said the equipment he received include Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKs), solar panel, and other mission-essential gears.

“These items enhance the capabilities of the Cafgu Active Auxiliary (CAA) in Basilan. It will also enable our CAAs to respond more effectively to emergencies and support community resilience in the province,” Luzon said in a statement.

Luzon expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Army for the support, highlighting the importance of equipping the CAAs with the necessary tools to perform their duties safely and efficiently.

He emphasized that the equipment are crucial in strengthening the operational readiness of the CAAs, especially in remote areas where their presence is vital not only in maintaining peace and order but also during calamities and natural disasters. (SunStar Zamboanga)