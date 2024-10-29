Army installs new 45IB commander

THE Philippine Army has initiated changes in the leadership of the 45th Infantry “Gallant” Battalion (45IB) based in Basilan province, the military said Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta relinquished his command to Lieutenant Colonel Franco Baylon in a change of command ceremony on Saturday, October 26.

The 4CRG said the ceremony was held at the headquarters of the 45IB in Bohe Pahu village, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan with Major General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division (11ID) and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, as the presiding officer.

In his remarks, Peña praised Colanta for his steadfast service and invaluable contributions to the 11ID, in particular, and the Philippine Army, in general.

Peña expressed deep gratitude for Colanta exemplary leadership, highlighting the positive impact the latter has made during his tenure as the 45IB commander.

He noted that Colanta dedication not only advanced operational objectives but also inspired those around him, fostering a culture of excellence and commitment within the ranks.

He encouraged Baylon to build on the strong foundation laid by his predecessor and to strive for excellence in leading the 45IB troopers.

He also expressed confidence in Baylon's ability to guide the battalion toward even greater achievements.

The change of command ceremony was attended by key military officers, peace partners from the provincial government, and local chief executives. (SunStar Zamboanga)