Army mediates settlement of disputes in Basilan

THE Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion (IB) mediated the settlement of disputes averting clan war in one of the villages in Lamitan City, Basilan province, the 18IB said Monday, June 17, 2024.

The 18IB said that Jasim Ummal, chairperson of Baimbing village, Lamitan City and Jawari Hamsalin of the same village, peacefully settled their misunderstandings on Thursday, June 13.

The 18IB said that the rido settlement not only marked a significant step towards resolving tensions between the parties involved but also highlighted the pivotal role of the battalion in promoting peace and stability in its area of operation.

The 18IB said the successful outcome of the settlement is a testament to the battalion's unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice and harmony.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Serapion Lagud, Jr. 18IB commander, also commended the efforts of Lamitan City government, Moro Islamic Liberation Front-Coordinating Committees on the Cessation of Hostilities (MILF-CCCH) headed Hadji Sammad Ahaddin, Nurwaridz Abubakar of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety, and all parties involved in the rido settlement.

Lagud emphasized the importance of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation in resolving conflicts peacefully.

Lagud reiterated the battalion's dedication to serving the community and maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents of Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)