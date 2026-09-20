Army, Navy tighten security ties in Sulu

THE Philippine Army and Navy have stepped up coordination and information-sharing in Sulu as the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) hosted the commanding officer of BRP Tausug at its headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Commander Jeffry Reyes, commanding officer of BRP Tausug, met with Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, to discuss the prevailing security situation and ways to improve joint operations across Sulu’s land and maritime areas.

Delos Santos said the meeting focused on strengthening interoperability, coordination and information-sharing between Army units operating on the ground and Navy forces securing the waters around the province.

Reyes was accompanied by Ensign Jonathan Alvior Jr. during the visit. They were received by Delos Santos, along with Colonel Alex Gagula, 1102Bde deputy commander; Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados, executive officer; 1st Lieutenant Hazel Calina, civil-military operations officer; and, 2nd Lieutenant Ana Sophia Borromeo, signal officer.

Delos Santos said sustained inter-service cooperation is crucial to protecting communities, preserving gains in peace and responding more effectively to security concerns on land and at sea.

“Peace and security are shared responsibilities that require us to work beyond service boundaries,” Delos Santos said, stressing that closer Army-Navy coordination allows the two services to complement their capabilities.

He noted that the engagement ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to sustained coordination and stronger Army-Navy cooperation in support of joint security efforts and lasting peace and stability in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)