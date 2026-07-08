Army, police forces dismantle drug den in Siasi, Sulu

JOINT military and police forces have arrested an individual as they dismantled a drug den in the province of Sulu, officials said Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), identified the arrested individual as alias Hassan, the alleged drug den maintainer.

Dalumpines said Hassan was arrested during a law enforcement operation Tuesday, July 7, in Luuk village, Laminusa Island, Siasi, Sulu.

Dalumpines said they launched the law enforcement operation after information was received Monday evening, July 6, regarding the presence of a drug den in Luuk Village, Laminusa Island.

"Recovered during the operation were assorted plastic sachets containing suspected shabu residue, aluminum foil rolls and strips, improvised aluminum foil tubes, plastic straws, a digital weighing scale, packaging materials, disposable lighters, scissors, spoons, a bolo knife, and other items commonly associated with the illegal use and packaging of dangerous drugs," Dalumpines said in a statement.

The law enforcement operation was conducted by troops of the 104IB led by Second Lieutenant Brix Jones Laging, together with Laminusa policemen, and members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT).

Dalumpines said the arrested suspect and all recovered pieces of evidence were turned over to Siasi Municipal Police Station for proper documentation, inventory, investigation, and the filing of appropriate charges.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, has commended the operating troops and partner law enforcement agencies for the successful operation.

"This accomplishment reflects the strong collaboration between the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, our local government units, and the communities of Sulu in addressing the threat of illegal drugs," Delos Santos said in a statement.

"We remain steadfast in supporting law enforcement efforts to ensure that our communities are peaceful, secure, and protected from criminality," Delos Santos added.

He said the brigade continues to support law enforcement agencies through intelligence sharing and Law Enforcement Support Operations as part of the government's whole-of-nation approach to sustaining peace, public safety, and development in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)