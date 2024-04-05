Army promotes 9 junior officers of 11ID

THE Philippine Army has promoted to the next higher rank nine junior officers of the 11th Infantry Division (ID) based in the province of Sulu, the 11ID said Friday, April 5, 2024.

The 11ID said promoted were the following: Second Lieutenants Jecelle Moreno; Lady Deane Sarmiento; and, Marie Guia Stella Jurado.

The other promoted junior officers were only identified through their family names. They are as follows: Second Lieutenants Artiza; Pascua; Babad; Marban; Jamelo; and, Paladio.

Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of 11ID and Joint Task Force-Orion, led the donning of ranks ceremony on Tuesday, April 2, at the headquarters of Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo, Sulu.

Patrimonio emphasized the importance of having a good character and service reputation as a foundation for being a good leader and congratulated the newly promoted junior officers for their well-deserved promotion.

Patrimonio also urged them to work harder and be a leader that their unit will be proud of. (SunStar Zamboanga)