Army troops recover 17 landmines in South Cotabato

PHILIPPINE Army troops recovered 17 anti-personnel mines (APMs) on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in a remote village of T’boli, South Cotabato, preventing a potential tragedy that could have caused many deaths.

APMs, designed to harm or kill individuals, are also referred to as landmines, AP mines, or pressure-activated mines.

Lieutenant Colonel Erikzen Dacoco, commander of the Army’s 105th Infantry Battalion, said Thursday, August 21, that 16 APMs were recovered after troops acted on reports from residents and militiamen about suspicious items found in Sitio Bagong Silang, Maan village, T’boli.

Another explosive device of similar type was found on the roadside leading to Lake Maughan, also known as Lake Holon.

Lake Maughan is a pristine crater lake nestled within Mount Melibengoy (also known as Mount Parker) in T'boli. It is dubbed the “Crown Jewel of the South” and is a popular destination for trekking, camping, swimming, and kayaking.

“We have prevented a potentially tragic incident that could have claimed many lives,” Brigadier General Michael Santos, commander of the 603rd Infantry Brigade, said as he thanked residents for their prompt information.

“The swift action of our countrymen and soldiers is clear proof that when the community and government work together, we can surely stop the threat of terrorism,” Santos added.

He said the recovered explosives were fabricated by New People’s Army rebels under Guerrilla Front 72, led by a notorious terrorist known as alias Gawets.

Meanwhile, Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central, said the recovery of the APMs shows that public safety depends on the cooperation of the community and the government. (SunStar Zamboanga)