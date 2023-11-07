Army troops recover NPA arms cache

ARMY troops recovered an arms cache of the New People’s Army (NPA) amid offensive against the remaining NPA rebels in Misammis Occidental, military officials said Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Lieutenant Colonel Jose Andre Monje, 10th Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, said the arms cache was unearthed by the 10th Infantry Battalion (10IB) Charlier Company troops led by Second Lieutenant Quintin Guiriba, IV, in Esperanza village, Aloran, Misamis Occidental on Sunday, November 5.

Monje said the arms cache was discovered through revelations by former NPA rebels, who recently surrendered, and with the help and cooperation of the community.

Monje said the arms cache contained five M-14 rifles, four M1 Carbines, two M-16 Armalite rifles, one Garand rifle and one M-79 grenade launcher with assorted magazines and ammunitions.

Monje acknowledged the genuine cooperation of the community members, emphasizing that such support is a clear indication of hinterland communities rejecting the communist-terrorist ideology.

“The Steady…On (10IB) Troopers will relentlessly pursue the enemy to ensure the safety of the people of Misamis Occidental. This signifies the hinterland communities' rejection of the lies, propaganda, and deception once propagated by the CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA),” he said.

Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, expressed gratitude to the community for their assistance and urged them to denounce the communist ideology.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the people of Misamis Occidental for their unwavering support in our campaign to end the local communist armed conflict,” Suderio said.

“Without your assistance, the Philippine Army and the security sector cannot degrade the CPP-NPA terrorist capabilities this fast,” Suderio added.

Major General Gabriel Viray, III, 1st Infantry Division (ID) commander, underscored the importance of military operations within the broader framework of regional security.

“The discovery of this hidden arms cache deals a significant blow to those attempting to undermine peace and stability,” Viray said.

“We will persist in our unwavering efforts to safeguard the well-being and prosperity of our communities in Northern Mindanao,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General William Gonzalez, commander of Western Mindanao Command, commended the 10IB and the 1ID troopers and urged them to continue the pressure against the NPA in their area of operations.

“Sustain the momentum and don't allow the enemies to recover their mass bases. Work extra hard to prevent them from conducting atrocities so that development shall flourish in Western Mindanao through tourism, investments, and economic activities,” Gonzales added.