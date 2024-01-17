Army unit commander bids farewell to Basilan

COLONEL Bernard Samin, 4th Special Forces Battalion commander, bided farewell to Basilan during his exit call on Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman at the Provincial Capitol in Isabela City on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Samin, as a gesture of gratitude, handed over a Plaque of Appreciation to Salliman for his invaluable support to the peace and order campaign in the province.

Samin had served Basilan for one year and six months, and under his leadership the 4th Special Forces Battalion has achieved exceptional accomplishments, foremost of which were the surrender of some members of the Abu Sayyaf Group and the recovery of several loose firearms under the Small And Light Weapon (SALW) Program, which was strongly supported by Salliman.

Samin also led his troops in the conduct of a series of medical outreach activities to the different municipalities.

Samin has been designated to a higher position at the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Lieutenant Colonel Ian Garceron, his executive officer, replaced him.

Meanwhile, Salliman wished Samin the best of luck on his new journey in the military service and thanked him sincerely for all the good work he has done for Basilan province.

Slliman made special mention of Samin’s support of the efforts and programs of his administration in maintaining peace and order in the province of Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)