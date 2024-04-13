Army unit holds peace dialogue with Basilan FVEs

THE Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade held a two-day pivotal peace dialogue with former violent extremists (FVEs) as part of the concerted effort to fortify the foundations of peace, solidarity, and prosperity in Basilan province.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said Saturday, April 13, that the primary objective of the dialogue was to address prevailing issues and concerns about the ongoing peace and development initiatives within the security sector while recognizing the pivotal role and contributions of the FVEs in advancing these missions.

The dialogue was held at two different venues: first at the headquarters of the 45th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Bohe Pahu village, Ungkaya Pukan, on Thursday, April 11, and second in Tumahubong village, Sumisip, on Friday, April 12.

Luzon has underscored the invaluable role of the FVEs in a collaborative partnership with the security sector to uphold peace, security, and development in Basilan province.

“We are partners, brothers, and companions in shaping the trajectory of their lives. Their challenges are our challenges. We stand unwaveringly beside them, committed to navigating every hurdle together,” Luzon said in a statement.

“Our doors are always open to support their journey towards positive transformation, enabling them to embrace peace and prosperity alongside their families,” he added.

He commended the 45IB for facilitating direct communication with the FVEs, fostering a platform for reconciliation and sustained cooperation.

The peace dialogue was dubbed “Brigade Commander’s Time” with FVEs. (SunStar Zamboanga)