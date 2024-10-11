Arrested HVT yields P20.4-M 'shabu'

AUTHORITIES arrested a village official listed as high-value target (HVT) and seized some P20.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Sulu, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday, October 11, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), identified the arrested HVT suspect as Kaber Jailani Yusop, 46, an elected official of Lakit village, Panamao,Sulu.

Castro said Yusop was arrested in a buy-bust Thursday, October 10, in Tulay village, Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

However, Castro said Yusop’ cohort identified as Weng Najar has managed to escape during the buy-bust operation.

“I commend the efforts of all the operating units who were part of the successful operation. I am grateful for the continued support of the different instrumentalities, local government units, and concerned citizens,” Castro said.

He said seized from Yusop were three kilograms of suspected shabu packed in three large vacuum-sealed plastic packages worth P20,400,000, buy-bust money, two cellular phones, one motorcycle, and various identification cards.

He said Yusop was placed under the custody of the Jolo Municipal Police Station in Sulu in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the successful anti-drug operation was carried out by PDEA agents with the support of different police units and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency in BARMM. (SunStar Zamboanga)