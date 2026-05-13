Artillery, Special Forces units deployed in Sulu

THE Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division (11ID) has welcomed the 11th Field Artillery (11FAB) and 17th Special Forces Company (17SFC) and bided farewell to the 1st Field Artillery Battalion (1FAB) in a joint welcome and send-off ceremony Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The activity marked the implementation of the approved rationalization plan of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) involving the reassignment of field artillery units between areas of responsibility (AOR).

Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion, said that based on the rationalization plan, the 1FAB will be deployed to the AOR of the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) while the 11FAB to the AOR of 11ID.

The 11ID has operational jurisdiction over the provinces of Sulu and Basilan while the 1ID over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Lanao provinces and Misamis Occidental.

Peña said the 17SFC is tasked to conduct resiliency operations and further enhance the operational capability and capability-building efforts of infantry units operating in Sulu.

Peña awarded Military Merit Medal to the personnel of the Alpha Battery of the 1FAB during the joint ceremony at Mauboh Beach, Patikul, in recognition of their exemplary service and contribution to mission accomplishment in Sulu province.

He said the 1FAB personnel had already earned the respect and trust of the people of Sulu through its dedication and service.

He reminded the troops that continued vigilance, professionalism, and commitment remain essential in addressing future challenges although significant peace and security milestone have been achieved in Sulu.

The deployment of the three units to their respective current areas of assignment is part of the efforts of the Philippine Army to strengthen organization effectiveness, operational readiness, and mission accomplishment in support of national security and lasting peace in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)