ASF resurgence recorded in Zamboanga City

THE Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet) disclosed Wednesday, September 11, 2024, that there is a resurgence of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Zamboanga City.

Dr. Arcadio Cavan, OCVet acting chief, said the resurgence is on the alarming level as the ASF virus has spread in 38 of the 98 villages of the city.

Nine of the 38 affected villages are in the first congressional district and the remaining 29 are in the second district.

“Most of these villages are those that have been affected before by the (ASF) virus. It’s an indication that there is a resurgence or recurrence of the disease,” Cavan said.

The OCVet has recorded 2,231 hog mortalities with 601 swine raisers affected as of September 6.

Cavan said the field veterinary offices have strengthened biosecurity measures on the affected villages to contain and prevent the spread of the ASF virus.

The OCVet in partnership with the local police also maintained 24/7 border checkpoint in the east and west coast boundaries of the city to inspect all inbound shipment of pork and its by-products.

Cavan said they have distributed disinfectant to the veterinary field offices to provide it for free to the affected swine raisers.

“We do culling and disinfection of the affected farms,” Cavan said.

He said they have advised the affected swine raisers to properly disposed the infected animals. (SunStar Zamboanga)