ASG bandit surrenders in Zamboanga City

A MEMBER of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) has voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Zamobnaga City, the local police reported Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The police identified the ASG surrenderer as Abdurahman Mistirul, 32, a resident of Candiis village, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan province.

Mistirul voluntarily surrendered around 3:03 p.m. Friday, December 8, to authorities in Zamboang City.

The police said Mistirul turned over an M-16 Armalite rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition of the same caliber.

He was involved in harassment and extortion activities in Basilan province.

Mistirul has served as a transporter of ammunition of the ASG bandits during clashes against government forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)