ASG follower surrenders in Zamboanga City

A MEMBER of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) facing a string of criminal charges has voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Zamboanga City, the police said Sunday, December 28.

The police identified the ASG surrenderer as alias Mundi, 33, a resident of Patikul, Sulu.

Mundi surrendered around 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 23, at Camp Colonel Romeo Abendan, which houses the Police Regional Office–Zamboanga Peninsula in Mercedes village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Mundi has standing warrants of arrest for multiple murder with multiple frustrated murder, two counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention, and violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022, issued by a court in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

The police said Mundi is on the watchlist of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, ranking top 8 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and top 6 in the province of Sulu.

The police said Mundi turned over one 7.62-caliber M1 Garand rifle.

The police said the surrenderer is now under the custody of the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO–Zamboanga Peninsula for documentation and proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)