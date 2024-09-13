ASG member arrested in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in an –intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, September 13, 2024.

The police identified the arrested ASG member as Murasidul Abdurahman, 39, a resident of Zamboanga City.

The police said Abdurahman was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Country Home in Ayala village, 16.5 kilometers west of this city.

The police said Abdurahman has standing warrant of arrest without recommended bail for the crime of kidnapping with ransom issued by a court in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, dated September 19, 2019.

The police said Abdurahman was involved in the kidnapping of Italian Rolando del Rochio on October 7, 2015, in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte and Joshua Bani, son of a businessman, on June 5, 2014, in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Abdurahman is one of the followers of the late ASG sub-leader Yasser Igasan.

Aburahman was arrested by joint police and coast guard personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)