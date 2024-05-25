Asian Palm Civet rescued in Zamboanga del Sur

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has placed an Asian Palm Civet, locally known as “Musang or Milu”, at its Wildlife Rescue Center for proper care and assessment.

The rescued wildlife was initially assessed as weighing 0.87 kilos and measuring up to 25.5 inches from head to tail, according to the DENR regional office.

The Asian Palm Civet was turned over by the Maritime Police Station on Tuesday, May 21, to the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) in Pagadian City.

Police Master Sergeant Junrey Regencia of the Maritime Police Station told the Rescue and Retrieval Team members of Penro-Zamboanga del Sur that they were conducting patrol in San Pablo town in the same province when they spotted the Musang from an abandoned nipa hut.

The DENR said the Musang will remain at the Wildlife Rescue Center in Lacupayan village, Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur and will be sent back to its habitat when fit for release.

Meanwhile, the DENR urged the public to promptly report any wildlife-related issues to the agency for the proper handling, rescue, and retrieval procedures. (SunStar Zamboanga)