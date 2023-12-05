Australia vows to help Westmincom’s anti-terror campaign

THE government of Australia has reiterated its promise to extend assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), particularly the Western Mindanao Command, in the fight against terrorism.

This was relayed by Hae Kyong Yu, Australian ambassador to the Philippines, when she visited Camp Don Basilio Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City.

Yu vowed to support the collaborative efforts of the AFP and Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) to end the decades-long armed conflicts in Mindanao.

During her visit, Yu was accompanied by Assistant Secretary Andres Aguinaldo, Jr., and Ariel Hernandez of OPAPRU.

Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the Joint Task Force Orion, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished visitors for their continued support of Westmincom’s campaign against terrorism and violent extremism.

Patrimonio was designated to receive the distinguished visitors on Monday, December 4, since Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, was in Marawi City in the aftermath the Mindanao State University bombing.

Patrimonio was joint by other top military officials in welcoming Yu during her visit to Camp Navarro.