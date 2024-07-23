Australian defense attache visits Westmincom

CAPTAIN Emma McDonald-Kerr, the Australian Defense Attache, reiterated Australia’s commitment to support the Philippine military, particularly the Westmincom Mindanao Command (Westmincom) in its campaign to sustain peace and protect national integrity and sovereignty.

Westmincom said in a statement Tuesday, July 23, McDonald-Kerr issued the statement during her visit to Camp Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Calarian, Zamboanga City, on Monday, July 22.

Personnel from the Australia Defence Force Task Force 12 accompanied McDonald-Kerr during her visit to Westmincom headquarters.

Brigadier General Taharudin Ampatuan, Westmincom’s deputy commander for internal defense operations and the staff officers of the command, warmly welcomed the McDonald-Kerr and her party.

The Westmincom said the purpose of McDonald-Kerr’s visit is to engage with their US counterparts based at Camp Navarro and the Westmincom leadership.

The meeting focused on information-sharing on matters of mutual interest, according to Westmincom.

During the meeting, Ampatuan conveyed Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom’s gratitude and support to the Australian Defense Force and the Australian government.

“This is a good venue to strengthen our relationship as we continue to work for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region,” Ampatuan said. (SunStar Zamboanga)