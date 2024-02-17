Authorities arrest 2 most wanted persons

AUTHORITIES have arrested two most wanted persons in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga City, a top local police official said Saturday, February 17.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the two arrested most wanted persons as Omar Amping, 41, a resident of Salam Drive in Mampang village; and, Edwino Candido, 52, a resident of Sitio Lugakit in Salaan village, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said Amping was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 3:57 p.m., Friday, February 16, at Arquiza Drive in Mampang village, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said Amping has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of frustrated murder with P200,000 recommended bail issued by a local court on July 4, 2023.

Amping is listed as the third most wanted person in the jurisdiction of Zamboanga City Police Station 6, Lorenzo said.

He said Candido was arrested around 6:49 p.m., Friday, February 16, at Sitio Anuling in Pamucutan village, this city.

He said Candido has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court dated February 15, 2024.

He said that Candido is the 10th most wanted person in jurisdiction of Zamboanga City Police Station 4. (SunStar Zamboanga)