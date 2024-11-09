Authorities arrest 3, seize over P1-M illegal drugs

AUTHORITIES have arrested three drug suspects and seized more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not identify the arrested suspects except to say they are all males including a 33-year-old street-level individual (SLI), a 42-year-old seaweed farmer, and 33-year-old circus employee.

Masauding said the SLI suspect was arrested in a buy-bust around 1:13 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Purok African Daisy, Barangay Don Andres, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The suspect yielded some P9,499.60 worth of suspected shabu packed in seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and buy-bust money.

Masauding said the seaweed farmer, tagged as high-value individual (HVI), was arrested in second buy-bust by joint police and military team around 1:57 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Omar Drive in Arena Blanco village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the arrested HVI suspect were some P1,020,000 worth of suspected shabu and buy-bust money.

Masauding said the circus employee was arrested in the third buy-bust around 2:33 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Purok de Oro in Olingan village, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

He said seized from the arrested suspect were some P13,600 worth of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed plastic sachets and also buy-bust money.

Masaudung commended the efforts of all involved units for their successful operations, underscoring PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula's commitment to fighting illegal drugs and safeguarding the community.

He reiterated that these operations were part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug syndicates and prevent the proliferation of illicit drugs in Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)