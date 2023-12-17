Zamboanga

Authorities arrest Zamboanga's 3rd most wanted person

Authorities arrest Zamboanga's 3rd most wanted person

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the most wanted persons based on the E-warrant system in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Saturday, December 16.

Arrested was Darren Ramos, 22, a resident of Sitio Sto. Niño in San Roque village, Zamboanga City, according to the local police.

The police said Ramos was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of an arrest warrant around 10:25 p.m. Friday, December 15, on Fernandez Street in Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Ramos is listed as the third most wanted person and has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of rape and attempted rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court on December 15, 2023.

The accused was placed under the custody of the local police prior to turnover to the court concerned. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph