Authorities arrest Zamboanga's 3rd most wanted person

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the most wanted persons based on the E-warrant system in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Saturday, December 16.

Arrested was Darren Ramos, 22, a resident of Sitio Sto. Niño in San Roque village, Zamboanga City, according to the local police.

The police said Ramos was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of an arrest warrant around 10:25 p.m. Friday, December 15, on Fernandez Street in Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Ramos is listed as the third most wanted person and has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of rape and attempted rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court on December 15, 2023.

The accused was placed under the custody of the local police prior to turnover to the court concerned. (SunStar Zamboanga)