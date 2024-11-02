Authorities identify 2 more suspects in Eastman kidnapping

AUTHORITIES established the identities of another two persons involved in the recent abduction of an American citizen in Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the two are both from Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte and were previously referred to as John Does in the case filing.

“Both are believed to have played direct roles as principals in the kidnapping,” Masauding said in a statement Saturday, November 2.

Masauding said the provincial prosecutor of Zamboanga del Norte has accepted on Friday, November 1, supplemental affidavits from witnesses and other critical evidence against the two newly identified suspects.

He said these two newly identified suspects, along with the three suspects previously identified are currently being pursued by authorities.

On October 29, the police have filed case of kidnapping and serious illegal detention against the previously identified suspects.

The charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention were filled based on an extrajudicial confession from the two suspects who surrendered, claiming that Elliot Eastman, 26, would be released in exchange for a ransom.

Masauding said that while there has been no confirmed proof of life for Eastman for 16 days, the Critical Incident Management Task Group remains steadfast in its pursuit of the kidnappers and recovery of the victim, actively following all investigative and intelligence leads.

Eastman, a Vermont native married to a resident of Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte, was abducted at gunpoint from their coastal home in Barangay Poblacion on October 17.

During the abduction, one of the armed men reportedly shot Eastman in the leg when he resisted, then dragged him to a motorboat, which fled to open waters. (SunStar Zamboanga)