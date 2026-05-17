Authorities nab cop in P13.6-M Zamboanga City drug bust

AUTHORITIES have arrested a policeman and seized some P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, May 17, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga City Office (PDEA-ZCO) identified the arrested policeman as alias Nager, 45, a resident of Tipo-Tipo, Basilan province.

The PDEA-ZCO said Nager was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in Sitio Bagong Dalan, Sta. Maria village, Zamboanga City.

Nager, a Police Staff Sergeant, was arrested after he transacted illegal drugs to an undercover PDEA agent.

Seized from the suspect were two vacuum sealed bags containing white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride also known as shabu weighing more of less 2,000 grams or two kilograms.

The PDEA-ZCO said the standard value of the confiscated suspected shabu is P13.6 million.

Also seized from the suspect were a Glock 17 pistol with 42 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle, a police identification card, 16 bundles of boodle money, one genuine P1,000 marked money and other non-drug pieces of evidence.

The suspect was detained and will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by PDEA operatives from Isabela City, Basilan, and Sulu, with the support of different police units. (SunStar Zamboanga)