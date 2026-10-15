Authorities probe 15 Chinese nationals rescued in Sibugay town

FIFTEEN Chinese nationals who surfaced and were rescued in Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay, are being investigated for possible links to a previously discovered scam hub and potential human trafficking, following the implementation of a Bureau of Immigration (BI) mission order on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the military said.

Personnel of the BI Regional Intelligence Operations Unit, with security support from the Army’s 106th Infantry Battalion under the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) and other intelligence units, served Mission Order No. 2026-365 against the 15 foreign nationals at the Alicia Municipal Police Station.

The 1ID said Thursday, October 15, that Lawyer Eduardo Alegata, the legal counsel of the 15 Chinese nationals, was present during the implementation of the mission order to safeguard their legal rights and ensure due process.

The 15 Chinese nationals, all males aged 25 to 51, were rescued on Monday, October 12, after Alicia Municipal Mayor Alvie Musa informed the police about the presence of the foreigners in Tandiong Muslim village.

Initial reports linked them to individuals apprehended during a separate law enforcement operation on October 2 in Tandiong Muslim village, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

“The Bureau of Immigration is conducting further investigation to establish their individual backgrounds and circumstances, including whether they were involved as principal actors in the previously discovered scam hub or were themselves victims of possible human trafficking,” the 1ID said in a statement.

“Their respective roles and circumstances remain subject to verification and the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” the 1D added.

The 1ID said the 15 Chinese nationals were transferred to Pension House in Zamboanga Sibugay, for further documentation, verification of their immigration status and appropriate legal action based on the investigation’s findings.

Meanwhile, the 1ID said it would continue providing security and operational support to authorized government agencies conducting lawful operations in its area of responsibility, as government authorities work to establish possible immigration violations, uncover suspected transnational criminal activities and identify potential trafficking victims in its area of responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)