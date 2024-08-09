Authorities seize P13.6-M shabu from HVI suspect

AUTHORITIES arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized P13.6 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the local police said Friday, August 9, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested HVI suspect as Abubakar Lumiguis, 37, a resident Mango Drive, San Roque, Zamboanga City.

The police said Lumiguis was arrested by composite team of policemen in a buy-bust operation around 12:07 a.m. Friday, August 9, near a business establishment in San Jose Gusu, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from the arrested HVI suspect were two kilos of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, an eco bag, a cellular phone, 14 bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P500 marked money, and a plastic bag.

The arrested suspect was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 11 in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest of Lumiguis came 11 hours after joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local police have seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested one suspect in Zamboanga City.

Akino Muharam, 24, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 1 p.m. Thursday, August 8, along Governor Camins Avenue in Canelar, Zamboanga City.

The joint PDEA and police team seized from Muharam a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, nine bundles of boodle money topped with two real P1,000 as marked money.

Muharam’s companion managed to escape upon sensing they were transacting illegal drugs with government agents.

Muharam said he was just delivering the parcel in exchange for a fee but refused to identify the owner of the pack of shabu. (SunStar Zamboanga)