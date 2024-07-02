Authorities seize P14.6-M smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have seized a shipment of some P14.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested three persons in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the smuggled cigarettes were seized aboard two trucks around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in Sarmiento village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The police did not identify the three arrested persons who composes of two drivers aged 28 and 44, and a 31-year-old assistant.

The joint police and military operatives were conducting routine patrol when they chanced upon two trucks along the highway of Sarmiento.

When inspected, one of the trucks was found to be loaded with 35 master cases while the other was carrying 480 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P14.6 million.

The police said the three arrested persons, vehicles and smuggled cigarettes were taken to the municipal police station in Parang town.

The police have coordinated with the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition and filing of charges against the arrested suspects.

“This operation highlights the dedication of our local law enforcement to combating smuggling and upholding the rule of law in our community,” Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director.

“Our coordinated efforts are crucial in preventing illegal activities and ensuring the safety and security of our region,” Tanggawohn added. (SunStar Zamboanga)