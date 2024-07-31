Authorities shut down drug den, seize P408,000 shabu

FIVE suspects were arrested while some P408,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), authorities said.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the four arrested suspects as Girlie May Pasaforte, 36, a drug den maintainer; Ayang Amping, 20; Bryanjay Anastacio, 23; and Jay-R Guevarra, 22, all drug den visitors.

Maharani Gadaoni –Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the four suspects were arrested when joint PDEA and police operatives launched a buy-bust operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, in Purok 8, Sitio Barigon, Tugbungan village, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from the dismantled drug den were some 10 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P68,000, two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with suspected shabu residues, P500 marked money, a cigarette box, and several illegal drug paraphernalia.

She said that cases for violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 13 and 14, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) identified the fifth arrested suspect only as alias Urak, 22, classified as a high-value individual (HVI) drug personality.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, said Urak was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Kilikili West, Wao, Lanao del Sur, on Monday, July 29.

Tanggawohn said seized from Urak were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in a medium-sized transparent plastic sachet worth P340,000, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, and a Sport Utility Vehicle.

He said Urgak was placed under the custody of the Wao Municipal Police Station proper disposition.

“I applaud the dedicated efforts of our combined operatives in executing this successful operation against illegal drugs. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment in the fight against the proliferation and use of illegal drugs,” Tanggawohn said.

“By working together, we are building a safer and more secure environment for everyone in our region,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)