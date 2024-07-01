Ayala Foundation supports disaster resilience of Isabela and Lamitan in Basilan

"Our focus on preparedness, prevention, and mitigation is essential not just for immediate response, but for fostering long-term resilience. By empowering disaster responders, teachers, youth leaders, and LGU (local government unit) representatives, we are building a network of knowledgeable and capable individuals who can make a significant difference in times of crisis," said Bangsamoro Transition Authority Member of Parliament Mosber Alauddin in a message.

Isabela City, on the other hand, has a vibrant network of community responders called Cirens or Citizen Responders for Emergency and Safety under the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) among the participants.

As part of Ayala Foundation's efforts to foster community resiliency and to kickstart #BrigadangAyala Balik Eskwela activities, Ayala Foundation president Tony Lambino also visited the Capengcongan Elementary School in Lamitan to which the foundation donated roofing materials to refurbish a multi-purpose student activity center that had been damaged by heavy rains and flooding.

“Ayala Foundation leads #BrigadangAyala in implementing disaster response and other community development initiatives. We hope to contribute meaningfully to local programs and projects that strengthen the resilience of some of the most vulnerable Filipino communities,” said Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino.

“Maging Handa” in Basilan was made possible by support from the Ayala group of companies, the Isabela and Lamitan LGUs, Wilderness Search and Rescue Philippines, BPI Foundation, and AWIT Foundation. (PR)