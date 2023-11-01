Balagtasan gun attack suspects surrender

THREE suspects in the killing of two supporters of a defeated candidate in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30 have surrendered to authorities in Basilan province, a top military official said Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The three suspects who include an incumbent and reelected village chief, his son candidate for village councilor, and a village peacekeeper surrendered to Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade, at Camp Luis Biel, III, in Tabiawan, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province around 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 1.

Luzon identified them as Abdullah Panglias, the incumbent and reelected village chief of Balagtasan, Lamitan City; his son, Abzhar, a candidate for councilor in the same village; and, Jhulbin Suntul, a member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team, also of the same village.

They turned over two firearms consisting of an M653 rifle, and a caliber .45 pistol and ammunition.

On Monday, October 30, Ghalib Sasal, 46, another suspect, was arrested in a pursuit operation hours after the incident.

Seized from Sasal were an M-16 Armalite rifle, a Garand rifle and assorted ammunition.

They were tagged as responsible for the killing of Sagon Jailun, 33, and Unnang Alasa, of legal age, both residents and supporters of a defeated candidate for village in Balagtasan village.

Prior to the shooting, a brawl ensued as Abdullah insisted on transporting the ballot boxes to the city gymnasium aboard his vehicle to which the victims opposed.

The counting of votes of all the 45 villages in Lamitan City was ordered transferred to the city gymnasium by election officials to prevent violent incidents.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, earlier said that the suspects shot the victims amid the brawl that resulted in the death of Jailun and Alasa.

Luzon turned over the father and son Panglias and Suntul turned over to Delumpines for proper disposition and filing of criminal cases.

The turn over of the suspects to Delumpines was witnessed by Hadji Sammad Ahaddin, support staff of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) and Abdurahman Rajan, deputy commander of the MILF’s 114th Based Command. They took part in facilitating the surrender of the three suspects.

Luzon thanked the MILF leadership in Basilan, the local government units, and Basilan Congressman Mujiv Hataman for facilitating the surrender of the suspects of the October 30 Balagtasan incident.

“Our next effort now is to stabilize and normalize the situation in Barangay Balagtasan, Lamitan City, and remove the fear and anxiety among the barangay folks,” Luzon said. (SunStar Zamboanga)