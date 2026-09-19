Bangsa Sug Day 2026 'peaceful'

STRONG public cooperation helped ensure the safe and orderly conduct of the Bangsa Sug Day 2026 Street Dance Competition, one of the major activities of the province-wide celebration, the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) said Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The 1103Bde, through the 35th Infantry Battalion, worked with other security forces and the provincial government of Sulu to secure the event on Wednesday, September 16, allowing participating municipalities to showcase their culture, traditions and history through colorful street dance performances.

“The successful activity highlighted the pride and unity of the Bangsa Sug and gave communities, particularly the youth, an opportunity to celebrate and preserve their cultural heritage,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The 1103Bde said the peaceful conduct of the competition was made possible not only by coordinated security preparations but also by the discipline, cooperation and active participation of Sulu residents.

The Brigade thanked the performers, spectators, local government units, organizers, partner agencies and the entire Sulu community for helping maintain a safe and orderly celebration.

The 1103Bde said peace and security remain a shared responsibility, calling on residents to sustain their cooperation, vigilance, discipline and respect as the Bangsa Sug Day celebration continues through Saturday, September 19. (SunStar Zamboanga)