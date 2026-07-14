Bangsamoro government renovates bridge in Sulu town

THE Bangsamoro Government has completed the implementation of a P50 million infrastructure project in the province of Sulu, the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) said Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Engineer Ajan Ajijul, MPW-Sulu first district engineering office, said the project is the renovation of a bridge in Kanaway village, Parang, Sulu aimed at improving connectivity and transportation in the province.

The project was implemented by the MPW under the Bangsamoro Government’s 2023 Regular Infrastructure Program.

“The structure successfully bridges the divide between rural communities and essential government services,” Ajijul said in a statement.

Designed with distinctive architectural elements, the bridge also serves as a landmark reflecting the municipality’s infrastructure development efforts.

“This monumental project not only promises smoother connectivity and economic growth for the area, but its dazzling, colorful aesthetic also introduces a proud, state-of-the-art landmark that brightens the future of Parang,” the Parang Municipal Public Information Office said in a statement.

“By removing the constraints previously posed by aging bridge, the government aims to create an environment where local commerce, tourism, agricultural transport, and social services can flourish without significant interruption,” it said.

The newly renovated Kanaway bridge was officially inaugurated last week and was graced by Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II, Parang Mayor Habib Alkhadar Loong, and Vice Mayor Madzhar Loong. (SunStar Zamboanga)