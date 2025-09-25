Bangsamoro Women Commission mentors 19 women 'sari-sari' store owners in Basilan

THE Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC), as part of its economic and leadership empowerment program for women, has provided coaching and mentoring to 19 women "sari-sari" (neighborhood) store owners in Basilan province.

The BWC said Thursday, September 25, that the initiative is under the "Kabuhayan ni Kaka Bai" project, funded through the Bangsamoro Government's Special Development Fund.

The BWC said the sessions during the coaching and mentoring focused on financial literacy, proper recordkeeping, and Islamic microfinance, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between halal (permissible) and haram (impermissible) sources of income.

Each beneficiary also receives business fund to support their sari-sari store operations.

The project seeks to build a network of women-operated sari-sari stores across the Bangsamoro region, promoting economic empowerment and community solidarity.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) for the support given them.

One of the beneficiaries, Aina Aspalin, said the program has been life-changing, hoping the Barmm leadership will continue the project.

"Through this project, I am able to provide for our daily needs and give my child allowance for school," the BWC quoted Aspalin as saying.

Fatima Dalih explained that she now knows how to properly track her goods, adding, "We were taught about Islamic microfinance. We also learned the differences between halal and haram income."

Valentine Berigundo, a non-Muslim beneficiary, likewise expressed appreciation: "I am thankful that I was chosen as a beneficiary even though I am a non-Muslim."

The BWC said more than 250 women across Barmm have so far benefited from the project. They include single mothers, orphans, solo parents, gender-based violence survivors, and women with disabilities. (SunStar Zamboanga)