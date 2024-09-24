BARMM acquires new school buses

THE Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM) inaugurated three school buses to provide safe and reliable transportation to BARMM students, teachers, and non-teaching staff, an MBHTE official said Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Mohagher Iqbal, MBHTE minister, said the three buses worth P27.1 million were inaugurated last week. Each of the buses has a seating capacity of 20 to 30 passengers.

“This is in response to the real needs of Bangsamoro education ministry for our students and staff. It is designed to respond swiftly, efficiently, and effectively to the needs of the learners,” Iqbal said in a statement Tuesday.

The purchase of the three school buses was funded through the General Appropriations Act of the Bangsamoro (GAAB) 2023.

Iqbal also announced that seven more buses would soon be distributed across MBHTE school divisions to further support educational activities.

“We are looking forward to an additional school bus for our school divisions as it will serve as a supplement when we do not have enough vehicles for various school activities,” Iqbal added.

He further emphasized the ministry’s ongoing commitment to making quality education accessible and safe with future plans for more school buses.

He said the MBHTE also continues to enhance school infrastructure through a series of turnover and groundbreaking ceremonies across BARMM, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring no learner is left behind. (SunStar Zamboanga)