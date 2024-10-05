Barmm allocates P154.4-M aid to El Niño affected farmers, fishermen

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mafar-Barmm) has allocated more than P154.4 million as financial assistance to over 30,000 farmers and fishermen affected by the recent drought in Barmm, the Mafar said Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Mafar Minister Mohammad Yacob led the distribution of checks to 270 initial batches of the 30,891 validated farmers and fishermen affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

Yacob said Saturday, October 5, each of the 270 initial beneficiaries received P5,000 in financial assistance.

The grant of financial assistance is part of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim’s advocacy to lessen the poverty incident in the region, primarily the farmers and fishermen being part of the vulnerable sectors.

“Our real mission is to extend our services and help from the government to the farmers, fisherfolk, and agrarian sectors, particularly during a situation like this [El Niño],” Yacob said.

Yacob also reminded the beneficiaries to help the Barmm government achieve its goal to lessen poverty incidence in the region.

He said the recipients of the financial assistance were carefully validated by Mafar before the distribution.

Yacob said 6,250 of the recipients are from Maguindanao del Norte; 11,694 from Maguindanao del Sur; and, 12,947 from the Special Geographic Area (SGA), and Cotabato City.

Ronjamin Maulana, Mafar Maguindanao provincial director, who spearheaded the implementation of the program, expects to complete the release of the financial assistance by October 15. (SunStar Zamboanga)