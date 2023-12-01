Barmm allots P30-M to build town hall in Mapun

THE Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-Barmm) has allocated P30 million budget for the construction of a municipal hall building in the far-flung town of Mapun in Tawi-Tawi.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, MILG minister, said in a statement Friday, December 1, that Mapun Mayor Suraida Muksin, who personally traveled to Cotabato City, received the check representing half of the total allocation to kickstart the project.

The construction of the municipal building is a dream come true for Muskin who only sees the groundbreaking and turnover of municipal halls across Barmm in social media.

“She has been praying that this blessings for many of the municipalities in the Barmm would come to her town. And so, she was overjoyed to receive the call last week that her dream will finally be fulfilled,” Sinarimbo said.

The existing municipal hall of Mapun located in Liyubud village is very small and old, accommodating only half of the municipal government’s workforce.

Sinarimbo said Mapun is possibly the most isolated island municipality in Barmm as it is situated in the middle of the Sulu Sea, very close to Palawan and Malaysia.

Formerly known as Cagayan de Tawi-Tawi, Mapun is home to more than 30,000 people, according to the 2020 census on population.

Sinarimbo said the regional government is committed to reaching every resident in Barmm through the construction of municipal halls recognizing the importance of government centers as venues for constituents to engage with their local officials and access services. (SunStar Zamboanga)