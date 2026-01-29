Barmm amends electoral code

THE Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament passed BTA-Parliament Bill 419 on Wednesday night, January 28, amending the Bangsamoro Electoral Code to lower participation barriers for political parties.

Member of Parliament and Deputy Floor Leader Rasol Mitmug Jr., the proponent of the bill, called the measure a “positive development” for inclusivity following its passage.

The newly passed amendments introduce two critical shifts designed to empower smaller political organizations and sectoral groups. Specifically, the law significantly eases entry requirements by reducing the required membership for party registration from 10,000 to 5,000 members. It also lowers the election threshold—the minimum percentage of total valid votes a party must receive to qualify for a seat in Parliament—from four percent to 2.5 percent.

Mitmug, who serves as secretary-general of the Bangsamoro Peoples Party (BPP), has long advocated for diversifying the regional political arena. The BPP was founded in 2019 by Mitmug alongside Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman and former Member of Parliament Amir Mawallil, positioning itself as a platform for progressive and inclusive governance.

According to Mitmug, these adjustments are essential to ensuring that the Bangsamoro Parliament reflects the true diversity of its people rather than being dominated solely by large, well-funded political machines.

“The essence of our autonomy is to ensure that every voice, especially the marginalized and smaller groups, has a seat at the table,” Mitmug said.

“By lowering these requirements, we are opening the doors wider for genuine grassroots organizations to participate in the parliamentary system,” he added.

He further emphasized that the previous requirements were viewed by many as prohibitive, potentially stifling the growth of new political ideas.

“We want a vibrant, multi-party system. Reducing the membership to 5,000 and the threshold to 2.5 percent makes the dream of representation more attainable for parties that represent specific sectors or smaller communities. This is about making our democracy more accessible and more representative of the Bangsamoro identity.” (PR)