Barmm boosts community emergency health response in Lanao del Sur

THE Bangsamoro Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) on Tuesday, February 10, turned over medical and emergency response equipment to 25 barangay local government units (BLGUs) in Lanao del Sur to reinforce community-level emergency health services.

Engineer Abdul Rahman Kara, MILG chief of the Planning Division, said the distribution is part of the MILG’s Bangsamoro Integrated Rehabilitation and Development Program, funded through the Special Development Fund (SDF).

The turnover follows the earlier distribution of 90 rescue vehicles to selected BLGUs across Lanao del Sur, part of a broader effort to enhance local governments’ preparedness and operational capacity during emergencies.

Kara said each beneficiary village received medical and diagnostic equipment, including a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, handheld micro-ultrasound device, thermometer, urine analyzer, blood glucose, uric acid and total cholesterol testing kits, hemoglobinometer, height and weight scales, stethoscope, and a diagnostic instrument kit. He added that a laptop and printer were also provided to support patient profiling and data management.

During the turnover, Kara underscored the role of partnerships in building resilient communities. “We aim to transform and improve the disaster and emergency response system of the region,” he said. “We hope to expand this initiative in the future to assist more communities, especially those in far-flung and underserved areas,” he added.

He further said that the equipment is expected to improve early detection of medical conditions, strengthen emergency interventions, and ensure timely referral of patients to higher-level health facilities. (SunStar Zamboanga)