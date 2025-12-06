Barmm builds 100 houses for ex-MILF combatants in Maguindanao del Sur

THE Ministry of Human Settlements and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MHSD-Barmm) is building 100 houses in the Bangsamoro community at Camp Omar in Lipongo village, Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur.

MHSD Deputy Minister Aldin Asiri said Saturday, December 6, that the project reflects the Barmm government’s commitment to the normalization process.

The beneficiaries of the housing project are former combatants from the 105th Base Command of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF).

“The Barmm government is working hard so that we can provide decent housing, especially to the Mujahideen,” Asiri said in a statement.

The housing units will be built on 3.5 hectares of land donated by the municipal government of Datu Hoffer.

Funded through the Barmm’s Special Development Fund, the project features 48-square-meter units with three bedrooms, a living area, a dining area, a kitchen, a comfort room, and a porch.

The site also includes seven community support facilities: a covered court with a stage and bleachers, a concrete fence and archway, an access road with drainage, solar streetlights, a Level II water system, a fully equipped health station, and a multipurpose building.

Mayor Prince Sufri Norabbie Ampatuan of Datu Hoffer said the project symbolizes hope, stability, and a brighter future for the MILF in the camp.

The MHSD and the Special Development Fund–Project Management Office (SDF-PMO) of the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) led the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, December 4, signaling the start of the housing project.

The ceremony was attended by Barmm officials, representatives from security forces, the municipal government, and the partner construction firm. (SunStar Zamboanga)